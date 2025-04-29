Northamptonshire takes on the London Marathon – Northants locals conquer 26-mile race with personal achievements and charity fundraising

By William Carter
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:42 BST
The 2025 London Marathon saw more than 56,000 people descend on the nation’s capital to take part in the gruelling 26.2-mile race on Sunday.

Runners battled temperatures of up to 22C as they fought their way from Greenwich and Blackheath, through Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge, eventually onto The Mall and the finish line.

The men’s race was won by Kenyan Sabastian Sawe with a time of 02:02:27, while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa broke the women’s only world record with a time of 02:15:50.

However, the London Marathon is about far more than just the elites, with a new world record number of finishers running in aid of local charities, to achieve a personal best time, or even simply taking part to soak in the atmosphere of the day.

Many of whom were from Northamptonshire, representing the county on the biggest stage, and supporting plenty of good causes in the process.

We’ve been inspired by your pictures and experiences, and have had a great time compiling some of your photos of the day. Congratulations to all who took part on your incredible achievement!

If you have any photos you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

Here are some of your highlights from this year's London Marathon. What an achievement!

1. London Marathon - Your pictures from the 26.2-mile race this weekend

Here are some of your highlights from this year's London Marathon. What an achievement! Photo: UGC

Ben Page from Corby also completed the marathon yesterday

2. London Marathon - Your pictures from the 26.2-mile race this weekend

Ben Page from Corby also completed the marathon yesterday Photo: Sherrie Page

Leigh Cooper raised over £2000 for Team Mikayla

3. London Marathon - Your pictures from the 26.2-mile race this weekend

Leigh Cooper raised over £2000 for Team Mikayla Photo: Leigh Cooper

Anjali Vadgama Silva, who has MS, ran the marathon in support of MS-UK

4. London Marathon - Your pictures from the 26.2-mile race this weekend

Anjali Vadgama Silva, who has MS, ran the marathon in support of MS-UK Photo: Anjali Vadgama Silva/Sportograf

