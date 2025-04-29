Runners battled temperatures of up to 22C as they fought their way from Greenwich and Blackheath, through Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge, eventually onto The Mall and the finish line.

The men’s race was won by Kenyan Sabastian Sawe with a time of 02:02:27, while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa broke the women’s only world record with a time of 02:15:50.

However, the London Marathon is about far more than just the elites, with a new world record number of finishers running in aid of local charities, to achieve a personal best time, or even simply taking part to soak in the atmosphere of the day.

Many of whom were from Northamptonshire, representing the county on the biggest stage, and supporting plenty of good causes in the process.

We’ve been inspired by your pictures and experiences, and have had a great time compiling some of your photos of the day. Congratulations to all who took part on your incredible achievement!

If you have any photos you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

Ben Page from Corby also completed the marathon yesterday

Ben Page from Corby also completed the marathon yesterday

Leigh Cooper raised over £2000 for Team Mikayla