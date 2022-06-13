Northamptonshire set to be warmer than the Algarve on first proper hot day of 2022

Northamptonshire is set for a sticky couple of days at the end of this week as weather watchers predict the first properly hot day of 2022.

Local forecasters @NNweather predict thermometers could hit 30°C on Friday and Saturday, adding: “There are increasing signs in weather models that temperatures will rise with a blast of heat arriving in the county by next Saturday.

"But if heat is not to your liking, temperatures are likely to fall back to the mid-teens by Sunday.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire is likely to be hotter than Portugal and Cyprus as maximums climb steadily from around 20°C on Monday (June 13) to 26°C by Thursday (June 16) as hot air over Iberia and France begins to move northwards.

But soaring temperatures are also likely to bring misery for hay fever sufferers with very high pollen forecasts for the East Midlands from Tuesday (June 14) onwards

Met Office expert Steve Keates said: “There’s not been much in the way of exceptionally warm days or hot days yet this year, but that it set to change.”

Hottest day of the year so far recorded at the Met Office Pitsford weather station was 24.4°C on May 17.

Mr Keate added: “We should beat that comfortably on Friday and potentially exceed it on Wednesday and Thursday as well.”

The June record at Pitsford was set in 2017 when temperatures reached 31.9°C.

This week’s warm spell may not be declared an official heatwave, however, which requires temperatures above certain thresholds for three consecutive days.