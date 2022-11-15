A new road safety film based on a real-life incident was launched earlier this month at Brooke Weston Academy in Corby.

The film has been commissioned by Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, a partnership between the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Kier Highways.

It’s called ‘My Pink Trainers’ and has been developed in consultation with young people and involves a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire, where a young person tragically lost their life.

NSRA representatives delivering the first assembly at Brooke Weston Academy in Corby earlier this month

In the video, the three survivors of the collision speak about the incident, the aftermath and the emotional and physical impact it has had on their lives.

Body cam footage worn by emergency services personnel also shows scenes from the night of the accident and students hear how the passenger who died was identified by her distinct pink trainers.

The film was officially launched earlier this month at Brooke Weston Academy in Corby. One student said: “In films you can get a bit desensitised. When he (the driver) got emotional I looked around the room and everyone was a bit choked because it’s real life.”

Another said: “No-one’s invincible. We all like to think we are good drivers, but we can all make mistakes. It only takes one second to mess up and potentially mess up your whole life…it could literally happen to anyone, any day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

NSRA representatives delivering the first assembly at Brooke Weston Academy in Corby earlier this month.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said: “Young people are more likely to be injured on our roads than involved in any type of crime, and I want to tackle that.

“We need to educate them in the way that works the best for them, makes the biggest impact and helps them to make more informed decisions when out in a car.

“We want to start relevant conversations that reach beyond the students themselves, to peers, parents and wider communities as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Several road traffic collisions in recent weeks have tragically resulted in a fatality or serious injury. If we can reach every sixth form or college in the county and save even one life through this engagement, then we are making progress.”

Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Shelley Nichols, who attended the launch, said: “One of the main points the students took from the film and discussion was around the fact that you don’t have to break the law to be convicted of ‘careless driving.’ You don’t have to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol or exceed the speed limit. A simple mistake can completely change the course of your life.”

Prevention, Safeguarding and Partnerships Manager at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Lisa Bryan, said: “This is the second film we have produced and delivered to schools on road safety, but this time we involved young people from the start of production. The intention is not to shock students, but to use a real-life incident that young people can relate to.”

Keith Millard, from the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, said: “Through partnership working we are committed to improving road safety in Northamptonshire and reaching out to young and new drivers is a priority in keeping motorists and passengers safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad