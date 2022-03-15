Northamptonshire residents invited to help sport battle racism
People from all backgrounds are being asked to voice their opinion
People from across the county have been invited to join a discussion hosted by Northamptonshire Sport on how to make sport more appealing and inclusive for all residents.
Northamptonshire Sport, the charity tasked with leading physical activity, health and wellbeing across the area, is collaborating with the national sport for development charity, Sported.
The two organisations have joined together to host an event to open a conversation around racism in sport and to discuss ways to make sport and physical activity more appealing and inclusive for everyone in Northamptonshire.
Chris Holmes, director of Northamptonshire Sport, said: “There is no reason whatsoever that everyone, irrespective of race, gender, or background, shouldn’t have an equal opportunity to be active and play sport. Yet time and time again we see examples where this isn’t the case, especially as it relates to racism.
"We want to tackle this here in our own county, starting with an open, honest conversation about what the issues are, what people’s real-life experience is and how we might start to address them”.
The online event called 'Sport Can Battle Racism - Growing the Game' kicks off on Monday, March 28, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
Open to everyone, Northamptonshire Sport would like as many people as possible to take part - players, spectators, armchair enthusiasts, volunteers, or 'non-sporty' members of the community.
For more details on the session, visit www.northamptonshiresport.org/events or sign up by clicking here.
To submit questions or make a comment in advance of the day contact [email protected] or call 01604 389976.