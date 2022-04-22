Northamptonshire ranks ninth for most thefts from vehicles in the UK, according to experts

Northamptonshire has been ranked as having the ninth for most thefts from vehicles in the UK, according to experts.

The data comes from short term vehicle insurance company GoShorty, which compared FOI crime data from across UK to find out which areas reported the most of particular crimes.

With 2,538 thefts from vehicles (335.18 per 1,000 people) reported in Northamptonshire from 2020 to 2021, the county narrowly avoided eighth place. That spot was taken by Thames Valley, with 8,198 thefts (337.1).

Police say the cost of replacing a broken window can often be more than the stolen item's value

However Northamptonshire’s numbers were dwarfed by those seen in the top spot, London (Met & City), where 61,893 thefts (687.51) were reported in the same time period.

Meanwhile Greater Manchester and Bedfordshire took distant second and third with far fewer crimes reported; 12,756 (447.85) and 3,033 (444.53) respectively.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said that officers on foot patrol and in their vehicles try to deter the offending, combined with crime prevention events they hold to raise awareness of these types of crimes.

The force’s advice on preventing the crime included securing number-plates and wheels with tamper-proof screws, parking in well-lit, busy areas to deter thieves and not leaving the car’s documents in the car, in case a thief tries to pass the car off as their own. They also said that electrical items should be hidden without leaving clues.

A spokeswoman said: “Always lock it. Fuelling up or popping back into your house to get something are perfect examples of how easy it is to turn your back for a moment and forget your vehicle is unsecured. So get into the habit of locking your vehicle even if you’re only going to be away from it for a moment.

"If your vehicle has wing mirrors that fold in automatically when locked, make sure you lock it properly. Criminal gangs are looking for vehicles like these where the wing mirrors are still out because it is clear to them that the vehicle has been left unlocked.

“Close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’. Leaving windows and the sunroof open invites fishing for items through the gap by hand or with, say, a bent coat hanger, which could also be used to unlock a door for them to get in. Thieves can be ingenious. Don’t give them the opportunity.

“Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief. Remember, the cost of replacing a window is often much more than that of what’s stolen. And it should go without saying that wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.

“Leaving sat nav mounts, suction cup marks on windows or cables on view gives it away that you have left a sat nav, smartphone or other device in your car. Even if they can’t see the sat nav or iPad they might still break in to see if it’s stored in the car, out of sight.”