Northamptonshire politicians welcome 'fantastic' £50bn Universal resort and theme park coming to Bedford

Local politicians have welcomed the announcement by Universal of their first ever branded theme park and resort in the United Kingdom to be built in Bedford, pending planning consent approvals.

Not only does the multi-billion-pound investment mean we’ll be getting a chance to jump on thrill rides – but the park will bring a multi-billion pound boost for the economy as well as creating around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries.

Construction of the resort would be on the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick with a possible opening date of 2031 – 8.5 million visitors are expected in its first year.

Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering, said: “It's fantastic to hear the Universal Studios park has been confirmed in Bedford, just down the road from Kettering.

"Last year, I met with Universal Studios to express how I want to ensure Kettering’s economy benefits from the biggest theme park in Europe being just a 20-minute train away. From providing good jobs to tourism, this is a real opportunity for the South Midlands area.”

Welcoming the news, Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, said: “It’s fantastic news for the wider region. The council supported the bid and it will see a £50bn investment into the area. There will probably be cross rail services and transport hubs – it’s phenomenal.

"Hats off to the Bedford team. They have worked hard to land this deal. It’s one of the biggest pieces of infrastructure to come since Rushden Lakes – it’s platinum plated.

"Year after year it’s going to bring billions to the region. The supply chains will benefit – and there’s job opportunities just down the road. It’s a real opportunity.”

As well as the world-class theme park, initial resort plans from Universal Destinations & Experiences – a business unit of Comcast – also feature a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage.

“It is not just about numbers; it's about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

The proposals remain subject to a planning decision from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation, said: “We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe."

The proposed plans include an entertainment resort complex with a world-class theme park with several themed lands featuring Universal’s distinct brand of immersive storytelling, thrilling rides, innovative attractions and exciting entertainment.

It will be the first Universal-branded theme park in the UK and Europe.

A planning proposal will be submitted to Government in the months ahead with a projected construction start date in 2026, subject to the relevant planning approval.

Follow the project at universalukproject.co.uk.