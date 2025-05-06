Northamptonshire Police use powers to find missing Tesla who is due to be charged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are appealing for help in locating a Northamptonshire woman who was due to be charged with a Wellingborough theft.

Tesla Streets, 35, who has connections to the Northampton area, failed to answer her police bail after an incident in The Drive, Wellingborough.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Tesla Streets, who has links to the Northampton area.

“The 35-year-old was due to be charged in connection with failed a theft which occurred in The Drive, Wellingborough in January. However, she failed to answer her police bail.

“Anyone who has seen Streets or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via Give information Crimestoppers (https://orlo.uk/usIe6)

“Please quote incident number 25000018838 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”