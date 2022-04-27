A Police Sergeant will be hauled before a disciplinary panel over claims he lied to get information from confidential databases on incidents involving a co-worker with whom he was in a relationship.

Matt Manifold is alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of confidentiality, orders and instructions, discreditable conduct, authority respect, courtesy, honesty and integrity.

He faces a hearing into gross misconduct on Tuesday (May 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police sergeant faces a disciplinary hearing over claims he lied to colleagues to gain access to confidential information

Details published by Northamptonshire Police revealed: “PS Manifold is alleged to have misled colleagues about a personal relationship he had with a co-worker in order to gain access to information about live police investigations under the pretext that he was providing management welfare.

“PS Manifold accessed confidential force systems and researched information relating to the colleague with whom he was in a relationship, her former partner and another work colleague.”It is alleged that between March 2021 and August 2021 PS Manifold’s conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his dealings with confidential force systems and colleagues around a series of incidents that were reported to police relating to the co-worker with whom he was in a personal relationship.

It is also claimed that PS Manifold attended an incident involving the co-worker contrary to advice from a senior officer NOT to get involved in any investigation involving this person.

The statement adds: “PS Manifold asked a police constable to access and research the results of recent occurrences relating to the co-worker who he was in a personal relationship with, indicating that he was due to be updated by a detective.

"This implicitly represented that he was entitled to access this information in the course of his role, when he was not.”

“PS Manifold failed to be open and honest in his dealings with colleagues involved in investigations by trying to obtain information and he was not open and honest with them about the nature of his relationship with his co-worker.