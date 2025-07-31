Northamptonshire police officers to go behind (handle) bars with 200-mile bike ride for charity

Northants Police officers and staff will take to the roads this weekend as part of a testing 320-kilometre bike ride from Northampton to Lichfield, Staffordshire in aid of the Care of Police Survivors charity (COPS).

The event, which kicks off on Friday, August 1 and runs until Sunday, August 3 forms the Police Unity Tour which, since its inception in 1997, has grown into a major national event with police forces from across the UK all taking part in memory of those who have died in the line of duty.

The Northamptonshire team comprising 26 riders, will stop for lunch at Rushden Lakes at 12.30pm on Friday (August 1), and members of the public are welcome to come along to cheer the team on their way.

Lead of Northamptonshire Police chapter, Sgt Simon Randall said: “It’s great to see more riders than ever in the Northamptonshire Police chapter of The Police Unity Tour this year and we are looking forward to raising as much money for COPS as we can.

“We also have an amazing support team consisting of motorcycle escort outriders, car escort driver and van drivers without which our tour would be impossible, so a huge thanks from me to them all.

“The Police Unity Tour is an exceptionally challenging event, both physically and mentally, but we always pull together as a team to ensure we get to the end and have some laughs along the way.

“We would be really grateful to see as many people as possible at Rushden Lakes on Friday, and if you would like to donate in support of our riders, you can do so here.”

In the last two years, the team have raised £19,000, and in 2025 are hoping to add to the total, with the Northamptonshire team’s target this year being £12,000.

The route will take cyclists around the Northamptonshire countryside before making their way to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Throughout the journey, each rider will wear a blue wrist band in memory of an officer or staff member who has lost their lives while on duty.

PC Imogen Robinson will wear a special bracelet in memory of colleague PC Jack Watts who sadly passed away in May.

Sgt Randall will be wearing the blue wrist band in memory of Thames Valley Police Officer, PC Andrew Harper who was killed on duty in 2019.

The JustGiving fundraiser can be found online here.