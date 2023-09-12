Northamptonshire Police officer to face disciplinary hearing over allegations he opened an Only Fans account
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northamptonshire Police officer is in hot water over allegations that he opened an Only Fans account, a well-known amateur porn website.
A gross misconduct disciplinary hearing is set to take place at the Northamptonshire Police’s headquarters on Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20. The subject of this hearing is police constable Neil Irving.
It is alleged that Irving opened an online account with the website 'Only Fans' between July and December 2022 with the intention of uploading explicit content.
Northamptonshire Police said: “It is alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his compliance with the Northamptonshire Police business interests policy by opening an online account with the website ‘Only Fans’ with the objective of uploading photos and video of sexual content. The purpose of so doing would be that online users would access the content in return for paying a subscription to this account. This was a ‘business interest’ within the relevant definition of the policy. The officer failed to seek permission in accordance with the policy to operate the business interest.“The conduct of a serving police officer participating in and managing online pornographic content is likely to seriously undermine public confidence in the police.”
OnlyFans is an online platform mainly for users to share their homemade pornography with paying subscribers. The site has seen tremendous growth in the past few years.
It has been reported that top OnlyFans performers can rake in between £4,000 and £78,500 per month, though that's not typical. Instead it is widely reported the average earnings on OnlyFans is only about £150 per month.
According to Indeed.com, the average salary for a police officer in the UK is £32,535 per year.