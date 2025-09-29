A Northamptonshire police officer has been sacked and added to the Police Barred List after he breached bail conditions.

Police Sergeant Andrew Coppin was subject to a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters on September 23, 2025.

The officer, who has worked for Northamptonshire Police since 2001, did not attend the hearing, which was chaired by Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet.

The panel heard that Mr Coppin was arrested in January this year and was released the day after on conditional police bail.

The misconduct hearing was hosted by Northamptonshire Police, at Wootton Hall.

Mr Coppin has not been charged with a crime, however on two occasions, he is alleged to have breached one of the bail conditions by contacting someone he was told not to contact.

According to the misconduct hearing report, Mr Coppin admitted to breaching the bail condition but said he did so to protect a relative who had been contacted by the person.

The report said: “It appears therefore, that whilst he accepts the facts as alleged, he does not accept that these constitute a breach of the standards and as such gross misconduct.”

The panel concluded that the allegations are proven and that they amount to gross misconduct, as he breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and integrity.

The report added: “It goes without saying that the confidence of any member of the public in the police service would be significantly undermined should they be made aware that a senior police officer had breached bail conditions in this way and as such the discreditable conduct standard has clearly been breached.”

The panel said the officer’s actions were “deliberate and intentional” and that there is “potential for significant damage to the public’s trust in the police service”. They also added that there was “very little, if any, insight or remorse demonstrated by him”.

The Chief Constable determined that the most suitable outcome was dismissal without notice. Mr Coppin has also been added to the Police Barred List.

Mr Coppin has the right to appeal.