Northamptonshire Police officer given final written warning after posting to an Only Fans account

A Northamptonshire police officer has been given a final written warning after he posted on an Only Fans account.

Neil Irving faced a gross misconduct hearing at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters on September 19 and 20.

It is alleged that Mr Irving uploaded photos and videos of sexual content to an account on Only Fans, opened by his partner, between July and December 2022. It is alleged that these actions breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of compliance with the Northamptonshire Police business interests policy. As users of Only Fans pay a subscription to accounts, it is alleged that it is a ‘business interest’ and the officer failed to seek permission in accordance with the policy to be part of operating the business interest.

The officer was present at the hearing and admitted the allegations.

Northamptonshire Police also said the conduct of a serving police officer participating in and managing online pornographic content is “likely to seriously undermine public confidence in the police”.

At the hearing, the panel considered the available evidence and found the matter to be gross misconduct. They gave Mr Irving a final written warning for two years and updated the business interests policy to reflect restrictions on Only Fans accounts.

