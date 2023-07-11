Northamptonshire Police launches community messaging service in a bid to help the public ‘get connected’

Northamptonshire Police has re-launched its community messaging service under the name ‘Northamptonshire Talking’.

The service’s new two channelled communication system seeks to help people get connected with what is happening, stay up to date with local crime and get involved with shaping local policing priorities.

Superintendent Rachel Handford, force lead for the Northamptonshire Talking said: “Crucially, it isn’t just about sending information - we want people to be able to get in touch directly with their local officers.

“Each message we send has a reply option, which provides a simple way for people to contact their neighbourhood officer to give feedback, ask a question or share any information.”

Previously called Northamptonshire Neighborhood Alert, the system has been fine-tuned to provide a simpler and more convenient way for people to receive policing alerts.

Northamptonshire Talking currently has 33,000 members and membership numbers are increasing all the time.

Superintendent Handford added: “Northamptonshire Talking is an important communication tool for our neighbourhood officers and alongside traditional face-to-face engagement and our social media presence, it’s helping us keep in touch with our communities.”

The application now also has a regular survey for the public to have their say in what should be a priority for Northamptonshire Police to tackle.

Using Northamptonshire Talking, people can also receive updates from the Fire and Crime Commissioner, Neighbourhood Watch and Action Fraud.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold thinks the service will help build people’s trust in the authorities.

He said: “I know people want to see more visible neighbourhood policing and Northamptonshire Talking will help us all create better engagement with local people.”