Northamptonshire Police dogs raise more than £2,500 through calendar for charity

The calendar has raised thousands.

A fundraising calendar featuring four-legged heroes from Northamptonshire Police has raised more than £2,500 for a dog welfare charity.

In 2020, the force released a dog calendar that was well received and raised money for The National Police Dog Memorial.

After taking a break in 2021 because of Covid, the team decided it would be great to put together another calendar for 2022 in order to raise funds for the Thin Blue Paw Foundation - a national dog welfare charity that celebrates, protects and supports working and retired police dogs across the whole of the UK.

The force’s police dogs feature in action every month of the calendar and the photos used were taken by a PCSO who is also a keen photographer.

So far, the calendar has raised more than £2,500 for the charity, which also provides financial support to the owners of the retired police dogs who receive no financial support once they have retired and this can be very difficult to insure due to their working lives.

PC Lucy Sculthorpe, who is a Northamptonshire Police dog handler, helped organise the calendar. She said: “Two retired dogs from our unit are supported by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation: RPD Harper and RPD Redd. Both had required ongoing treatment which has been funded by the charity and we wanted to give something back to say ‘thank you’.

“We produced another calendar for 2022 after lots of requests from members of the public, not just in Northamptonshire but across the country and even from abroad. We sent orders to America, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

“The calendar has been a huge success and we’ve been able to donate more than £2,500 to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.”

The charity also supported PD Nala who sadly passed away shortly after being presented with a Thin Blue Paw Lifetime Achievement award for her work within policing.

Gemma Wardell, charity trustee, met up with Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Northamptonshire Police, Crime & Fire commissioner Stephen Mold on September 6 to accept the donation officially at a presentation held at Darby House in Wellingborough.

PD Ebby and PD Frankie were there to present the cheque, accompanied by their handler, PC Ash Price.

Gemma said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who organised the calendar, had their photos taken, and bought one to hang on their wall. Every pound helps us to support ex-police dogs in their retirements and ensure they have access to the very best veterinary care, medication and treatment.”

Chief Constable Adderley added: “The Thin Blue Paw Foundation provide support for veterinary and rehabilitation treatment to both our serving and retired police dogs, and we hope that the money raised can help them continue the good work they already do.”