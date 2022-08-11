Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of Northamptonshire Police officers and staff will take to two wheels later this month, embarking on an emotional 200-mile bike ride to remember fallen colleagues and raise cash for the Care Of Police Survivors (COPS) charity.

Locals traditionally join the Police Unity Tour riding from the Police Memorial in London to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

But this year’s nine-strong crew have decided to mark the tour’s 10th anniversary by adding their own leg starting on Friday (August 19) — accompanied by Chief Constable Nick Adderley — before linking up with other riders heading for Staffordshire.

PCs Ian Rudkin and Lucy Sculthorpe will be among nine riders from Northamptonshire Police joining the Unity Tour in memory of former colleagues Paul Keany and Alex Prentice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northamptonshire nine are Sgt Simon Randall, PCs Ian Rudkin, Lucy Sculthorpe and Imogen Robinson; PCSOs Chris Asante-Ampaduh and Steve Coles, staff member Louise Sheridan and two retired officers Steve Haycroft and Neil Cowley.

■ Click justgiving.com/fundraising/ianrudkin468 to add a donation to the Northamptonshire Police riders

Group organiser PC Rudkin is swapping his four-wheeled Police Interceptor for something a tad slower and much less comfortable for a couple of days.

He said: “This year will be an emotional year as we remember our very good friend PC 1158 Alex Prentice, who died in April, and PS Paul Keany who passed away two years ago.

Last year's Northamptonshire Police crew helped raise more than a £1 million for the COPS charity

“Because this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Unity Tour, we decided to create our own chapter setting off from Force HQ and cycling around 90 miles around Northamptonshire before joining the rest of the riders.

“This is the first year Northamptonshire Police has started in our own county and we will have police motorcycle outriders and support vehicles with us — as well as our fantastic Chief Constable.

“He will be joining us for part of the first day and then again at the National Arboretum on Sunday.

“I’m hoping next year we get him cycling it all with us!”

Corby MOT and Servicing stepped with sponsorship providing custom-designed jerseys and nutritional products for the ride while a graphic designer pal chipped with a new logo for the group.

The ride finishes on Sunday (August 21) at the National Memorial Arboretum near Burton-on-Trent, a year-round centre of remembrance.

The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who have died — but the 2021 ride also raised more than £1 million for COPS which is dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty.

PC Rudkin added: “Each rider is issued with a memorial bracelet inscribed with the name and information of an officer who died in the line of duty, which we carry to the finish line.

“Whilst realising the dangers of policing, nobody expects to die in the line of duty. When such a tragedy does occur, the surviving family endures emotions including denial, bewilderment, anger and depression.

“The police service does not have the resources to maintain support for these families beyond the immediate aftermath of the death. That is where COPS comes in.