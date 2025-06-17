Northamptonshire Police apologises to Harry Dunn’s family for ‘clear failure’ in fatal crash investigation

Northamptonshire Police has apologised to the family of Harry Dunn after an independent review found serious failings in how the force handled the investigation into his death.

Harry, 19, died in August 2019 when his motorbike was hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton. The driver, American citizen Anne Sacoolas, left the UK shortly after the crash. She was later convicted of causing death by careless driving.

The 118-page report, published officially today (Wednesday, June 18), found a series of ‘clear and significant shortcomings’ by police, including leadership failures, poor communication, and missed opportunities in the early days of the investigation. It makes 38 recommendations to improve how the force handles serious and complex cases – some of which may be rolled out nationally.

One of the most distressing findings was that Harry’s clothing, stored for years, was found to still have human tissue on it – prompting his family to hold a second funeral earlier this year.

Harry Dunn was just 19 when he was killed in a crash near RAF Croughton. His family has campaigned tirelessly for justice.

The force was also criticised for not arresting Sacoolas at the scene, for not declaring the case a critical incident, and for delays in telling Harry’s family that Sacoolas had fled the country. The report also pointed to damage caused by the actions and public comments of former Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who was later dismissed for gross misconduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James, who oversaw the review, said: “First and foremost, on behalf of Northamptonshire Police, I want to apologise to Harry’s family for what is now clear was a failure on our part to do the very best for the victim in this case, Harry, and his family who fought tirelessly in the years that followed to achieve justice for him.”

“It’s no surprise that Harry’s mother Charlotte was so deservingly honoured just this last weekend with an MBE for her campaigning work in road safety.

“The picture which emerges is one of a Force which has failed the family on a number of fronts, and we hope the findings, which are troubling in several respects, will provide some answers to questions which the family will have wanted to know in the years that have passed.”

“We have taken a deep look at ourselves and hope the transparent way we have identified failings of the past will go some way to re-building the confidence of Harry’s family and friends going forward as well as the wider public at large.”

Harry’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, were shown the report at a private meeting at police HQ on Monday (June 17).

In a powerful statement, the family responded: “Today’s review report confirms what we have known for years, that we were failed by the very people we should have been able to trust.

“Harry was left to die on the roadside. Sacoolas was not arrested, even though the police had every power to do so. She fled the country, and they didn’t tell us. They mishandled vital evidence, including Harry’s clothing, which we now know was left in storage for years with his remains still on it.

“These are failures no family should ever have to endure. I remain so angry at Adderley to this day. We knew from the outset that there was a problem with him and we will never forgive him for launching his personal attacks on our neighbour and spokesperson Radd Seiger, the one human being in our tragedy who had the courage to stand up and help us when the police and our own government refused to do that. I am glad he is long gone and will never be able to police again. He’s a nasty, vindictive, lying little man and we are all safer now that he has gone.

“But what sets this review apart is the honesty with which it has been conducted. I want to thank the new leadership at Northamptonshire Police for commissioning this process and being brave enough to confront these painful truths head-on. Their openness has made a huge difference to us.

“I also want to thank the officer in the case, who showed genuine care and commitment when others above her fell short.

“Now, the focus must turn to ensuring that every single recommendation in this report is implemented, and not just here in Northamptonshire, but across the country. No family should ever again be treated the way we were.

“We will never stop fighting for Harry. But today, at least, the truth of the failings of Adderley and the force he “led” has been recognised.”

Family adviser Radd Seiger added: “This is one of the most powerful and honest police reviews I’ve seen in all my years representing bereaved families.

“It lays bare, in graphic detail, a series of grave errors including an almost total absence of capable leadership from the now disgraced and dismissed ex Chief Constable Nick Adderley, the failure to arrest Anne Sacoolas at the scene, the failure to declare a critical incident, the breakdown in family liaison, and the shameful mishandling of Harry’s human remains.

“Of all those, two failures stand out in particular.

“Firstly, the actions of Adderley and his failure to adhere to the most basic of policing protocols very nearly derailed the campaign and very nearly stopped justice in its tracks. That is unforgivable and this report makes clear that the problem with the case from a policing perspective lay with him. No Chief Constable should ever descend into the weeds of a case, but if they do, they need to add value. He was a disaster from start to finish as the report makes clear. It also rightly acknowledges the damage he caused in the eyes of the family and the public.

“Secondly, the failure to arrest Sacoolas, which the report acknowledges the police had the power to do, is staggering and so upsetting. When we launched the campaign, we had multiple reports from very credible sources on both sides of the Atlantic that Sacoolas was on the phone at the time she killed Harry. Yet, without arresting her and seizing her phone, or phones, the police were reliant on her handing over the phone that she did hand over. We have a deep suspicion, but obviously cannot now prove, that Sacoolas had other phones on her at the time, which she would have done as a CIA agent. Had she been on one of those phones, that would certainly have led to a conviction of the more serious offence of causing death by dangerous driving, but it’s an opportunity lost and we will never know.

“But given the absence of basic policing and investigation standards in Northants in even simple road traffic collision cases like Harry’s, as evidenced in this report, what confidence can the public and other victims now have in cases that were not pursued or dropped, that the same or similar failures did not happen in those too? Harry’s family had the platform to call for this independent review. Should Northants Police now retrospectively review all other cases that did not lead to justice being achieved?

“On a more positive note, we are so impressed by the courage of the new leadership team at Northamptonshire Police in owning these failings, commissioning this independent review, and putting transparency first. That takes integrity, and it marks a real turning point compared to the disastrous and toxic Adderley regime.

“I also want to recognise the Officer in the Case, whose professionalism and humanity shone through when it was needed most.

“The challenge now is to ensure that all of the recommendations are fully implemented, not just locally, but nationally. Because this review isn’t just about Harry. It’s about how we treat bereaved families, how we investigate and pursue difficult cases, how we preserve evidence, how we apply the law and how we hold public officials to account.

“Today is a step forward. And we look forward to working constructively with the new leadership to make sure meaningful change follows.”

Here is the full list of 38 Recommendations:

The Force should ensure that the Gold Group structure is consistent and properly implemented with appropriate role holders who have sufficient experience for the complexity and seriousness of the incident or crime.

The Force should ensure that in high-profile investigations the Chief Constable is briefed regularly and appropriately by the Gold Commander.

The Force should implement a formalised process to routinely review the effectiveness of its Gold Group structure.

The Force should create a critical incident pack, which includes checklists for all relevant departments (e.g. SIO, FCIU, FLO, Communications, Legal, etc.).

The Force should ensure that all personnel receive training and regular refresher training in critical incident management.

The Force should review its process for when and how a case is declared a critical incident.

The Force should review its guidance on international and diplomatic immunity to ensure clarity for investigators.

The Force should develop and circulate guidance on how to deal with suspects who are under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Force should ensure early legal advice is obtained in cases where there may be international implications.

The Force should make better use of structured debriefs at key stages in a major investigation.

The Force should develop a stronger policy on securing early Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advice and assistance in serious and complex cases.

The Force should ensure that all casework involving diplomatic or international issues is flagged for legal oversight.

The Force should review its internal communication strategy to ensure relevant updates are delivered promptly and through appropriate channels.

The Force should improve engagement with victims' families in major and critical incidents.

The Force should introduce guidance to clarify the role of FLOs in high-profile or diplomatically sensitive cases.

The Force should review the structure and expectations for Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) on long-running cases.

The Force should ensure officers maintain contemporaneous notes in all investigations and that they are retained and filed appropriately.

The Force should strengthen processes for ensuring the early capture and preservation of forensic evidence.

The Force should ensure forensic evidence is returned, stored, or retained in line with policy and procedures, and that responsibility for this is clearly assigned.

The Force should implement a regular audit of all property and forensic exhibits retained by the force.

The Force should review the impact of media coverage in live investigations and develop appropriate communications plans.

The Force should improve its relationship with the media to ensure accurate and timely reporting.

The Force should ensure that public statements and media interviews by senior officers are pre-approved and quality checked.

The Force should review the content and tone of social media activity by senior officers in sensitive investigations.

The Force should introduce a centralised log to record all contact with the victim’s family.

The Force should ensure all senior officers receive appropriate training in media handling and public communication.

The Force should create guidance on when and how to involve the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Force should ensure that the implications of international legal frameworks are factored into all major investigations where relevant.

The Force should create a central repository for all guidance and case law relevant to diplomatic and international legal issues.

The Force should develop procedures for cross-border police cooperation.

The Force should engage with the College of Policing and National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) to improve national understanding and training on diplomatic immunity and international suspects.

The Force should ensure that officers dealing with foreign nationals receive training on immigration status and consular rights.

The Force should create a policy on engagement with Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and other government departments in international incidents.

The Force should develop guidance on how to handle international suspects who leave the UK during an investigation.

The Force should work with the CPS to ensure clarity on charging decisions involving suspects outside the UK.

The Force should ensure that next of kin are updated prior to major public announcements, wherever possible.

The Force should consider having a dedicated family liaison coordinator for major and high-profile cases.

The Force should submit six of the above recommendations to the National Collision Board for consideration as national best practice.