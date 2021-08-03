Northamptonshire photography competition launched for nature calendar

Amateur photographers, nature enthusiasts and animal lovers who love taking pictures of Northamptonshire wildlife could have their work featured in a calendar due to be published this year.

As well as featuring in the calendar of images from across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, and Leicestershire, there will be an overall prize for best adult and best junior photographer.

The calendars will be given out to customers, residents, community partners and partnered charities, and be displayed in all of competition organiser Mulberry Homes' developments’ marketing suites.

Could your photo be included on the new calendar? Photo by Glyn Dobbs

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re very excited to be launching our photography calendar competition. At Mulberry Homes, we are dedicated to supporting local communities and areas in which we build new homes as much as possible, and are committed to introducing sustainable and ethical practices into our core values at every opportunity.

“It is a huge part of our mission to protect the local wildlife and create safe environments for nature to grow and thrive. Raising awareness of how we can keep vulnerable wildlife, such as hedgehogs, protected is something very close to our hearts and we’re delighted to be sharing our passion with residents and community groups alike.

“We’re looking forward to receiving entries of locals’ favourite nature spots, local animals and more, and cannot wait to create our very own, nature-themed 2022 calendar for everyone to enjoy.”

The entry deadline is Monday, November 15, at 5pm. Representatives at Mulberry Homes and a panel of community partners will then judge the entries and select 12 winners to feature in a 2022 calendar, with one image representing each month of the year.

Each winner will receive vouchers worth £100 which can be used towards photography equipment of their choice. Out of the 12 winning entries, judges will also be choosing one overall adult winner and one overall junior winner, who will be awarded an additional £50 each and the accolade of being featured on the calendar’s front page.