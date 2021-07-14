Northamptonshire PC posted TikTok videos about "drug dealer" and "illegal immigrant"

A Northamptonshire Police officer has been given a final written warning for posting inappropriate videos of himself on TikTok.

An independent investigation launched in May 2020 after a woman complained videos on PC Aaron Parry's social media led to a disciplinary hearing.

One video, in which PC Parry and a colleague appeared in uniform, contained references to a detained person as an ‘illegal immigrant’.

Another, shot in a police vehicle, made inappropriate commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic. It also contained inappropriate and offensive captions and offensive lyrics in the track ‘Roses’ by rapper SAINt JHN.

A further video showed an unidentified man in the passenger seat of an Audi with the caption ‘drug dealer’.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct shared its findings with Northamptonshire Police, which agreed the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

Last week's hearing found gross misconduct proven against PC Parry and that he breached professional standards of behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; orders and instructions; and discreditable conduct.

But the decided the breaches did not warrant dismissal.

IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, said: “Police forces have strict policies in place to ensure social media use is not abused by its officers.

“In the videos PC Parry identified himself as a police officer in uniform and in a police car, in violation of Northamptonshire Police’s social media policy.

“PC Parry claimed a lack of awareness of the relevant policies, but ignorance is no defence. He should have known better and, by coming to its decision, the independent panel has agreed.

“PC Parry is a person in a position of responsibility and his actions - recording the images while on duty and the inappropriate language used in the videos - negatively impacted on the public’s view of policing in general.”

An IOPC statement revealed the second officer involved had received a written warning for their conduct.