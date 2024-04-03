Northamptonshire Open Garden Scheme members raise record-breaking £68,000 for charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green-fingered garden enthusiasts have helped to raise Northamptonshire’s biggest ever total to the UK National Garden Scheme (NGS) charity contributions.

The scheme sees members of the public pay to visit private gardens with gate money being given to charities nominated by owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the recent Northamptonshire National Garden Scheme garden owners’ lunch, 41 county garden openers were welcomed to announce the 2023 grand total.

Sir Ewan and Lady Harper of Titchmarsh House presented with a sundial recognising their support for the National Garden Scheme Northamptonshire/ Johnny Ellson

Joint county organiser David Abbott, welcoming the garden openers, proudly reported the county had raised a ‘record-breaking amount’ of £68,000, contributing to the national sum of £3.4m.

He said: “This outstanding achievement has allowed us to donate a significant portion of this money to our beneficiary charities.”

Nationally, donations made were:

- £450,000 to each Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Trust, Hospice UK

Patricia Anderson of Greywalls, Farndish, has opened her garden to the public for 20 years/NGS

- £425,000 to The Queen's Nursing Institute

- £350,000 to each Parkinsons UK and Carers Trust

- £541,000 to various gardener’s charities

- £387,960 to various garden and health charities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards were also presented to long-term supporters of the scheme. A certificate and an engraved brass sundial was given to Sir Ewan and Lady Harper of Titchmarsh House for opening their garden for 40 years. A certificate and engraved stainless steel hand fork was presented to Patricia Anderson of Greywalls in Farndish, for opening her garden for two decades.

The National Garden Scheme is also to have it's own garden at the RHS Chelsea flower show this year designed by Tom Stuart-Smith and funded by Project Giving Back.