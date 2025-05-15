Northamptonshire nursery refurbishment and extension creates extra spaces for children and new jobs
Elegon, a family-run construction company specialising in education and early years settings, has recently completed a refurbishment and extension for the Acorn Early Years day nursery in Stanwick.
From building and renovating new settings, to handcrafting bespoke mud kitchens, climbing frames and outdoor resources, Elegon prides itself on creating both indoor and outdoor environments that enhance learning and play experiences for children.
A spokesman for Elegon told the Northants Telegraph: “In April, Elegon completed the renovation of an vacant adjoining building to the nursery, expanding their capacity from 54 to 81 places, creating much needed space in the local area for babies and two-year-olds.
"This is especially needed because of the increase in the funded childcare offer by the government for working families from nine months that has already been offered and the increase in the number of hours being offered from September 2025.
"Acorn at Stanwick have filled most of the spaces already but do have limited spaces available in September.
"The expansion has also created the need for five additional staff members which Acorn have been recruiting for.
"The expansion has been well received by children and staff, allowing for the creation of a baby sensory room and separate room for pre-school children, as well as a new staff room, kitchen and office space.”
The Stanwick nursery, which has been part of the Acorn group since 2014, offers full and part-time care for babies and children from the age of four months to four years.