Members of the NEU from North Northants joined others from across the country in industrial action last year. Image: Submitted

Members of the National Education Union in North Northamptonshire have agreed to accept a Government pay deal.

Teachers in North Northamptonshire have joined colleagues from across England during a snap ten-day poll on whether to accept the Government’s pay and funding offer.

In a result announced last night (Monday, September 30), 95.4 per cent of voters said they wished to accept the offer. Turnout was 41.1 per cent.

It will bring to an end a long period of industrial action.

Simon Rielly, Northants NEU Branch Secretary, said: “It's clear that National Education Union members wish to accept this offer and settle this phase of our dispute with Government over pay. But let me be clear – the fight to win back the pay for teachers lost over the last decade and more does not end here.

“It was our historic ballot results and eight days of strike action last year that led to the Government making this fully funded inflation-plus offer.

"Today, however, the Government issued the School Teacher Review Body (STRB) with its remit for 2025-26 teacher and leader pay without any explicit recognition that resolving the recruitment and retention crisis will require further corrections in pay.”

Phill Monk, NEU District Secretary, said: “Over the past two years, we have demonstrated that we are a strong and fighting union and, if we do not see further meaningful steps to correct teacher pay and address the multiple crises plaguing our schools and colleges, we must be prepared to fight and win again.”

Meanwhile there is a separate formal ballot of teachers in sixth form colleges and the NEU executive has agreed to ballot support staff members wherever alternate education unions Unison and Unite secure ballot mandates for strike action over their pay offer.

The national executive will now review this result and decide the next steps.