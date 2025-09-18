A mum will be running her first half marathon with the support of ‘Peggy’s Army’ helping her every step of the way.

In August, Emily and Tom Kruger’s youngest daughter Peggy was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a genetic disorder that affects around one million people worldwide causing benign tumours to grow in vital organs. Currently there is no cure.

In Peggy’s case, the condition has already affected her brain and she is expected to live with severe epilepsy and may face significant learning difficulties, as well as the potential of further tumours developing in her vital organs.

While the diagnosis has completely shattered the family, mum Emily has found the strength to run her first half marathon in Bedford in February raising funds for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association.

Emily has the support of 'Peggy's Army' behind her as she prepares for her first half marathon in Bedford next year

Not only this but she has also created Peggy’s Army, a group of people who have come together to support and raise funds for the cause.

Emily has also encouraged non-runners to take up the challenge and they are all now training hard for the big event.

Best friend Lauren Ainsworth told the Northants Telegraph: “Emily has already raised over £3,500 for the TSA and is continuing to raise awareness every single day and we would love for her to be recognised for her incredible efforts especially during such a hard and uncertain time for them all.

"One things for certain, I know that both of her daughters Margot-Maeve and Peggy are so super proud of her.”

Anyone who wants to support Emily can do so by visiting her JustGiving Page.

Emily has also set up a Facebook page and Instagram page for her fundraising.