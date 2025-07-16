A determined six-year-old girl from Rothwell and her mum have raised more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK after completing the Race for Life 3K in a deeply personal mission to support their beloved family member battling breast cancer.

Ella Grant, aged just six, ran the course alongside her mum, Chelsea Grant, in honour of their much-loved nanny and mum, Amber Bull, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

The event, held at Abington Park in Northampton on Sunday, saw participants of all ages don pink and run, walk or jog in solidarity with those affected by cancer.

But for Ella and Chelsea, every step was packed with emotion and purpose.

Chelsea said: “This run was for our nanny and mum.

“She’s shown so much strength and we just wanted to do something to help, something that made us feel like we were making a difference.”

Their fundraising efforts captured the hearts of friends, family and the wider Northamptonshire community.

Through a combination of online donations and local support, the pair smashed their original fundraising goal and have collected more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Chelsea said: “It was amazing to see Ella so determined.

“She ran the whole thing with a smile on her face and knowing we were doing it for my mum gave us so much motivation.”

Amber Bull, who is currently undergoing treatment, was overwhelmed with pride.

She said: “I’m so proud of both of them.

“It means the world to know they’re by my side and fighting this with me, in their own way.”

The Race for Life series continues to be a major fundraising force for Cancer Research UK, funding vital research into more than 200 types of cancer.

Ella and Chelsea’s story is a powerful reminder of the strength found in family and community in the face of illness.

Donations to their fundraising page are still open for anyone inspired by their story and wishing to contribute – the fundraising page can be found here.

One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Every single pound donated makes a difference to Cancer Research UK’s groundbreaking work.