Northamptonshire mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

As our county mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we’ll bring you tributes throughout today from around Northamptonshire.
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:58
- Stay with us today as we take you around Northamptonshire as our county mourns the death of our longest-reigning monarch
Cllr Larry Henson, Chair of North Northamptonshire Council
“Her Majesty has made a huge contribution to our country’s public life and I know she will be sorely missed. We are making arrangements to ensure everyone has the opportunity to pass on their sympathies at this most poignant of moments. My thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family at this very difficult time.”
Our MPs have been paying their own tributes following the Queen’s death
Book of condolence
North Northamptonshire Council will have its flags at half mast today in mourning for Her Majesty the Queen. No official book of condolence has yet been opened although an announcement is set to be made imminently. We will update with details once we have them.
James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county
“Her Majesty has been a huge part of our country’s public life and it is with great sadness that we heard of her passing.
“I’m sure everyone will join with me in offering the county’s condolences to her family and I would like to invite everyone to take a moment and remember her in their own way.
“The Queen visited Northamptonshire on numerous occasions during her reign and many of us remember the huge crowds that greeted her when visited Corby for her 2012 Diamond Jubilee.”
A tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II looking back to her 2012 visit to Corby
