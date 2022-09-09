Northamptonshire mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

“Her Majesty has been a huge part of our country’s public life and it is with great sadness that we heard of her passing.

“I’m sure everyone will join with me in offering the county’s condolences to her family and I would like to invite everyone to take a moment and remember her in their own way.

“The Queen visited Northamptonshire on numerous occasions during her reign and many of us remember the huge crowds that greeted her when visited Corby for her 2012 Diamond Jubilee.”