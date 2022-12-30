Northamptonshire midwife Lesley Watts, who rose to become boss of major hospital, given CBE in New Year Honours
Lesley Watts is CEO of the prestigious Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
Lesley Watts, who started her career as a nurse and midwife, has been awarded the highest rank of the Order of the British Empire in the King’s New Year Honours.
The Hargrave-based NHS boss is now a CBE after receiving the honour in King Charles’s inaugural 2023 honours.
Lesley is chief executive of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and sits as an executive director on the trust’s board. She has headed-up the hospital since 2015 and, under her direction, the ‘good’ trust was awarded a CQC rating of outstanding for well-led and use of resources.
She was also chief executive of the North West London Integrated Care System until November 2021.
Earlier this year she was named by the Health Service Journal as one of the top country’s 50 NHS CEOs for leading the hospital with ‘steady determination’ through the pandemic. She is known for being well-aligned with her staff and regularly works on the wards to ensure she is up to date with the day-to-day workings of the hospital.
She was awarded the CBE for services to the NHS.
