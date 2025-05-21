Marina bosses are looking forward to their open day which they say is ‘definitely worth a visit’.

White Mills Marina on the River Nene at Earls Barton will be hosting an open day on Sunday, June 8 and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than previous years.

With live music from ‘Odds ‘n’ Sods’ and ‘Whisky Flowers,’ the open day begins at 1pm and exhibitors will include a variety of boating-related trade stands from Nationwide Boat sales and canopy experts Corby Covers.

Entry is free and visitors will also be able to enjoy a selection of arts and crafts stalls along with canal art and face painting.

The marina’s charity of the year 2025 is Northampton-based Pink Rooster and White Mills will be running a raffle during the day to raise much needed cash with the top prize being a flying lesson courtesy of CAB Aero.

Refreshments will be available on site from The Boathouse during the afternoon, with a bar and pizza in the evening.

White Mills Marina manager Georgina Wickham said: “We are so looking forward to this year’s open day as it gives us the opportunity to show boaters

what White Mills Marina and the beautiful River Nene has to offer.

"It will also give would-be boaters the opportunity to chat to professionals about boating and learn more about the UK’s fabulous waterways network and what is involved in owning a narrowboat.

"Definitely worth a visit.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the open day should contact the office on 01604 812057.