Northamptonshire marina 'absolutely chuffed' with third place at prestigious national awards

Marina manager Georgina Wickham (centre) with Debbie Skinner (left) and team member Petra Burdett (right)

White Mills Marina situated on the River Nene in Earls Barton has taken third place in this year’s Inland Marina of the Year Awards.

Announced at the Southampton Boat Show and voted for by members of the public, 141 berth White Mills was pipped at the post in the prestigious awards sponsored by Haven Knox Johnston by 400 berth Shepperton Marina who took first place and 227 berth Overwater Marina.

Although it is not the first time the family run marina has been on the podium for The Yacht Harbour Association’s Inland Marina of the Year as White Mills secured top slot in the national awards in 2020 and again in 2021.

Marina manager George Wickham said: “We are absolutely chuffed to have come third in these awards.

"Being medium sized and up against some very big marinas is a challenge in itself so to be recognised in this way is truly a testament to all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure that all our boaters

and visitors have the very best of experiences.

"Of course, it is also a fantastic opportunity for us to wave the flag for our stunningly beautiful River Nene.”

Throughout the summer, work has been under way at the marina to create a new shower block and lounge for the exclusive use of boaters and campers, which is due to be completed at the end of the month.

George added: “Our existing showers and toilets have been very well used since we opened nine years ago, but with the ongoing success of our hugely popular boathouse café, we realised there was a need to provide something for our boaters and campers that was available exclusively to them.

"We are thoroughly looking forward to it being fully operational and to see our boaters enjoying this new facility which has been designed to have wonderful views overlooking the marina.”