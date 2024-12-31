Northamptonshire man looks forward to 'swanky new car' and £10,000 a month for most of 2025 after lottery win
Known only as Mr. J, the mystery man has won £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday November 18. The winner plans to buy “a swanky new car”.
The Northamptonshire local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, had the opportunity to release his name, remain anonymous or release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what amazing news for Mr. J, who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a year! We hope he enjoys having a celebratory drive in his new car. Huge congratulations!”
A woman, also from Northamptonshire, won £1 million in October and the first thing she bought was a new kettle.
