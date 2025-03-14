Northamptonshire man jailed for 'terrifying' assault and strangulation of ex-partner in Wellingborough

A man who assaulted and strangled a woman in Wellingborough has been jailed for three years and four months.

On the evening of July 7, Northamptonshire Police received a call from a woman reporting that her former partner Joshua Potts, 32, had become violent towards her during an argument.

An investigation was launched, and the victim told officers how on that night Potts, of West Haddon, had hit her, strangled her and threatened to kill her – she also revealed previous incidents of abuse between February and April that year.

Potts was charged and went on to admit one count of intentional strangulation, one count of making threats to kill and two counts of assault by beating.

Joshua Potts, aged 32, of West Haddon/Northants Police

Investigating officer PC Taylor Ladner, of Wellingborough Response, said: “The woman in this case went through a terrifying assault at the hands of Joshua Potts, who admitted to repeatedly putting his hands around her throat to try to get his own way.

“Using any amount of force to strangle someone is incredibly dangerous and risks a potentially fatal outcome.

“During the course of our investigation the victim opened up about previous abuse she had suffered from Potts, including him biting her on the face.

“None of what she went through is acceptable, and I’m glad Potts has received a custodial sentence which reflects the harm he caused and how seriously we take domestic abuse.

“I’d also like to thank the victim for trusting in us and seeing the judicial process through, she should be proud of her bravery and I wish her all the best for the future.”

At Northampton Crown Court on February 12, Potts was sentenced to a total of 40 months’ imprisonment.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly by any means, except via legal channels, or attending her home, and from contacting one of the witnesses.

For advice and support – including how to make a report – go to https://www.northants.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/.

Report non-emergency crime and information via 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.

In an emergency, always call 999.

Clare’s Law

Under Clare's Law you can apply for information about your current or ex-partner because you're worried they may have a history of abuse and are a risk to you and or request information about the current or ex-partner of a friend or relative because you're worried they might be at risk

Find out more about making an application under Clare’s Law here.