Northamptonshire man celebrates his 80th birthday with 5K road race
Keith Brown from Desborough decided to mark the milestone of turning 80 by taking part in the Desborough Sunset 5K road race.
The race is a popular summer evening event which takes participants through scenic countryside, featuring a course with a mix of flat and downhill sections.
It attracts runners from numerous clubs, offering a social as well as competitive atmosphere.
Keith, who is chairman and speaker for North Northants Air Ambulance Fundraising Group, told the Northants Telegraph: “I finished in 32.25 minutes, which is better than I expected.
"When I finished, the cheers and all the people wishing me happy birthday were well worth it!”
As well as fundraising for the county’s air ambulance service, Keith is on the committee for Desborough Pocket Park and regularly helps out with volunteer events to look after the park throughout the year.
