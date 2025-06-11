A Northamptonshire LGBTQ+ youth group has received a financial boost thanks to a £1,500 grant from housing association Greatwell Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Out There’ youth group, run by award-winning Wellingborough-based charity Service Six, provides dedicated support to LGBTQ+ young people up to the age of 18.

Running weekly sessions, the group aims to reduce isolation, improve mental health, provide access to professional support and give the opportunity to build meaningful friendships, with 129 people joining this year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group had applied to Greatwell Homes’ innovative community grants scheme, managed by the social housing provider’s Customer Assembly, who help improve services on behalf of the organisation’s customers.

The ‘Out There’ youth group, run by Wellingborough-based charity Service Six, provides dedicated support to LGBTQ+ young people up to the age of 18

The awarding panel was so impressed by the work that the group does in the community that they donated three times the value of Out There’s original request.

Customer Assembly vice chairman and Greatwell Homes customer, Claire Waples, said: “Out There is already making a massive difference to the lives of LGBTQ+ young people in our communities across Northamptonshire, helping to create a more inclusive and supportive place for all.

"The decision by the panel to increase the grant awarded recognises the vital role the group plays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the conditions of the funding is that the young people themselves decide how the grant is spent, ensuring the support reflects the needs and voices of its members.

So far, the growing group plans to purchase a range of practical and meaningful items that will enhance the young people’s experience and sense of belonging, including lights, an iPad, card games, arts and crafts supplies and ‘plushies’.

Claire added: “Supporting such important causes as Out There is precisely what the community grant scheme was set up to do and as a member of Greatwell Homes’ Customer Assembly, I’m proud we’re able to make a positive contribution to this community and ensure their voices are heard and supported.

“I’d encourage any other groups that are making a difference in the communities in which we work to apply for the scheme, we’d love to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Campion, chief executive of Service Six, said: "Thank you for the community grant. Your support helps us continue our work and contribute to positive change. We appreciate your confidence in our mission."

Organisations or community groups interested in applying for a community grant can email Nikki Glazebrook, senior community involvement officer at Greatwell Homes, at [email protected].