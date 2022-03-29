Northamptonshire legend of the Eleanor Cross bun-eating queens brought to life

A ‘moving’ legend involving of one of Northamptonshire’s much-loved monuments has been brought to life by a county artist to raise money for an arts charity.

When Northampton-born brothers Robin and Michael Cullup visited their grandparents in Hardingstone, their grandpa would spin a yarn about the nearby Eleanor Cross.

Ted Glanister told his grandsons that, at midnight on Good Friday, the statues adorning the limestone Eleanor Cross would climb down the monument to feast on hot cross buns sitting on the steps.

The painting of the Queen Eleanor Cross in Northampton by Stella Benford was commissioned by Robin Cullup

It was during a long stay in hospital that Robin remembered the story and decided to commission Kettering artist Stella Benford to illustrate the story for posterity.

Robin said: “On our fortnightly visits to our grandparents, our grandfather used to tell us this story. I was in hospital for a month and lay in bed and it came to me.

"He would say should you be passing by the Eleanor Cross at midnight on Good Friday, then you will see the 'queens' - the statues of Queen Eleanor - climb down and sit on the steps to eat their hot cross buns.”

Several generations of Robin’s family lived in the Hardingstone area for some 150 years up to 1970 and he’s hoping that other families also tell the story.

The 'queens' on the Eleanor Cross in London Road, Northampton .

It has been handed down to Robin and Michael’s children and grandchildren, has now been immortalised in acrylics, reproductions of which are available to buy.

The cards are available in Kettering’s ARTworks shop in the Newlands Shopping Centre, and at Delapre Abbey and Northampton Art Gallery in Northampton.

On sale for £2.50 each, all proceeds will go to the Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum - a registered charity.

Robin added: "It’s a charming story. I’ve never been to the cross at midnight on Good Friday, but a friend has said that they will go.

The Eleanor Cross in London Road, Northampton.

"He might have just invented it but I think it’s a story from the village.”

At least 200 of the charity cards have been sold.