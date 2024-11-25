Northamptonshire ladies rounders team's £1,000 boost for Home-Start Kettering's Christmas appeal
The Geddington Kites Ladies Rounders team hosted a fun-filled bingo and karaoke night, which brought together players, friends, and supporters for a night of laughter and goodwill, all in the spirit of giving back to Home-Start Kettering.
Thanks to the generous support of attendees and an anonymous donor, who matched the funds raised, a total of £1,000 was presented to the charity dedicated to supporting families with young children.
Lisa Irons of the Geddington Kites said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the turnout for our bingo and karaoke night.
“Not only did we have a great time, but we were also able to make a real difference in our community. The support from everyone involved has been overwhelming. We’re proud to contribute to such a worthy cause and help bring some Christmas joy to local families.”
In addition to raising funds, the team also enjoyed the opportunity to come together as a group and celebrate the end of a successful rounders season. The evening featured plenty of fun, with some fierce competition at the bingo tables and memorable performances at the karaoke stage.
Nikki Farrar-Hayton, Manager of Home-Start Kettering said: “Events like these remind us of the power of community. The Geddington Kites Ladies Rounders Team have shown such incredible generosity, and their efforts will truly make a difference to the families we support.
"We’re so grateful for their continued partnership and the festive spirit they’ve shared with us.”
The funds were used to shop for toys and Christmas treats, which will be used to help families supported by Home-Start Kettering.
Lisa added: “The Geddington Kites Bingo and Karaoke Bash was a heart-warming reminder of how sports teams can come together to support meaningful causes. With the festive season upon us, this generous contribution will help ensure that many families in the Kettering area enjoy a brighter holiday.”
For more information about Home-Start Kettering’s Christmas Appeal or to donate, visit www.homestartkettering.org.uk or contact 01536 484318.
Geddington Kites Ladies Rounders Team is a friendly and competitive team based in Geddington, near Kettering. The community sports group promote physical activity and team spirit alongside supporting charitable initiatives that benefit the local area.
