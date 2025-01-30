Northamptonshire Jigsaw Festival taking place once again to raise money for Corby boy with rare condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An unprecedented number of donations mean this year’s Northamptonshire Jigsaw Festival is set to be the best one yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival raises money for Corby boy Harry Reid who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting muscle wasting condition.

It is being held at Weldon Village Hall from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be hundreds of new jigsaws at discounted prices and pre-loved jigsaws which are checked prior to sale, as well as tea and cake, a raffle and San Rio/superhero tombola.

Harry Reid won the Young Spirit of Corby Award last year (2024)

Harry's mum Rosemary said: "The jigsaw festival has grown since we started it three years ago.

"This year we have received an unprecedented number of donations and we hope it will be the best yet.

"Previous jigsaw festivals have raised awareness of what is a rare condition and has raised money which has funded mobility scooters for Harry, the opportunity to receive treatment abroad and money has also helped provide funds for equipment for another boy with Duchenne too.”