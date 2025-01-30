Northamptonshire Jigsaw Festival taking place once again to raise money for Corby boy with rare condition
The festival raises money for Corby boy Harry Reid who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting muscle wasting condition.
It is being held at Weldon Village Hall from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 8.
There will be hundreds of new jigsaws at discounted prices and pre-loved jigsaws which are checked prior to sale, as well as tea and cake, a raffle and San Rio/superhero tombola.
Harry's mum Rosemary said: "The jigsaw festival has grown since we started it three years ago.
"This year we have received an unprecedented number of donations and we hope it will be the best yet.
"Previous jigsaw festivals have raised awareness of what is a rare condition and has raised money which has funded mobility scooters for Harry, the opportunity to receive treatment abroad and money has also helped provide funds for equipment for another boy with Duchenne too.”
