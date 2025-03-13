Northamptonshire jewellery brand announced as finalists at UK Jewellery Awards

A jewellery brand from the north of the county has been shortlisted as a finalist in the emerging jewellery brand of the year category at the UK Jewellery Awards.

Sisters Alex Barwell and Laura Dighton founded Olive&Wallis and they attended the shortlist party today (Thursday) at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Tower Bridge where they were announced as finalists.

Alex, who lives in Gretton, near Corby, and Laura are a creative and entrepreneurial duo who up until three years ago had no experience in jewellery making, retail or running their own business.

They now successfully sell through their website and at a growing number of high street outlets.

They most recently began stocking at Holkham Hall, Norfolk, which was a long held dream for the sisters.

Speaking after the announcement, the sisters said: “We are blown away to receive recognition from the jewellery industry and its leaders.

"We were up against massive competition from phenomenal brands.

"It was one of those pinch us moments.

"Because we are in our 40s and because it is a second career for the both of us, it feels so good to be seen by a whole industry and more over to be recognised as a brand that can go on to become part of the UK jewellery mainstream.

"We already feel like winners.”

Olive&Wallis sells a range of jewellery including necklaces, bracelets, anklets, rings and earrings.

Their website says: “We design, create and supply beautiful everyday jewellery that we hope you'll love, for you or for someone you love.”

The winners of the UK Jewellery Awards 2025 will be announced on June 25 at the Grosvenor Hotel, London.