Northamptonshire ice-cream business closes its ‘high street’ parlour to concentrate on wholesale business

A Northamptonshire ice-cream business has closed its ‘high street’ outlet to concentrate on its wholesale business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rockys Gelato based in Sheep Street, Kettering, has shut with immediate effect after three years of serving artisan Italian gelato from its ice cream parlour.

The decision has been made as the business experiences rapid growth in its wholesale sector, supplying high-quality restaurants with handcrafted gelato.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the decision owner Ian Rock said the increasing demand for wholesale production requires their full focus and resources.

Rockys in Sheep Street Kettering/National World

He said: “This has been an incredibly tough decision because we have loved being part of the Kettering community.

“We want to thank all our wonderful customers for their support over the past three years. It’s been a joy to share our gelato with you, and we truly appreciate your loyalty. We’ve tried looking for someone to take on the management of the shop, but so far haven’t manage to find the right person.”

Rockys Gelato, which started as a passion project inspired by traditional Italian recipes, will now concentrate on expanding its wholesale operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Rock in Rockys in Sheep Street Kettering/National World

The award winning brand, which uses dairy from its own farm, will continue to craft premium gelato using high-quality ingredients, ensuring that customers can still enjoy Rockys Gelato at select restaurants, events and other venues.

Ian added: "We still have our cute retro gelato trailer so hope to catch up with customers who have supported us at local events we’ll be attending over the summer.”

Rockys Gelato customers can keep updated for updates on their products at www.rockysgelato.com or www.facebook.com/rockysgelato or www.instagram.com/rockysgelato.