Wellingborough-based Greatwell Homes has joined forces with 10 other social housing providers to back a major campaign aimed at tackling social housing stigma.

The ‘Stop Social Housing Stigma’ campaign group, led by tenants, had its parliamentary launch last week (May 19) at Portcullis House, Westminster, with representatives from Greatwell Homes present.

At the event, hosted by Labour MP for Chelsea and Fulham Ben Coleman, the campaign group unveiled its Tackling Stigma Journey Planner - an online toolkit aimed at helping housing providers, policymakers and community organisations tackle the stigma associated with social housing across the UK.

The online resource has been built on months of in-depth research with the support of the Chartered Institute of Planning (CIH), TPAS, YD Consultants, Durham and Sheffield Hallam Universities, and housing providers including Greatwell Homes.

Lizzie Brown, community involvement manager at Greatwell Homes, Chris Holloway executive director at Greatwell Homes and Lillian Emokpea, Greatwell Homes customer

The Northamptonshire landlord alongside 10 other organisations has been undertaking the role of ‘Pioneer Travellers’ for the cause, piloting the recommended programmes in the Journey Planner to ensure they are fit for purpose.

Greatwell Homes’ customer Lilian Emokpea, who featured as a case study in the flagship publication and attended the launch, said: “The Stop Social Housing Stigma campaign is a real positive move.

"Its inclusion really opens doors to make anyone from all backgrounds feel heard and valued, giving a better understanding to the organisation about the real concerns and obstacles faced by people in social housing, as well as breaking the narrative and stigma of social housing.

"It’s a project and organisation I’m proud to be involved with.”

MP Ben Coleman speaking at last week's launch

Chris Holloway, executive director and regulatory consumer standards lead at Greatwell Homes who was also at the Westminster event, said: “The Stop Social Housing Stigma campaign provides a welcome challenge to the sector and society as a whole and we are delighted we can be part of it and help play a role in changing perceptions.

“The principles on which the campaign is based run through our Greatwell Homes values and it has been an excellent opportunity to put these to the test and learn as a Pioneer Traveller.

“The Tackling Stigma Journey Planner is an incredibly useful resource, not just for the social housing sector, but all organisations and decision-makers who have an impact in the communities we operate and I would encourage all those who do, to grasp this opportunity and help stop the stigma.”

The Stop Social Housing Stigma campaign group was established after it was revealed that the stigma associated with living in social housing was the most important issue raised by tenants in the ministerial roadshows that took place following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The group now has more than 150 tenant members and 163 supporter and corporate members across the UK.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.