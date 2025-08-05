Northamptonshire housing association announces £30,000 fund for community projects

Housing association Greatwell Homes has doubled the amount of funding available for its popular annual community grants scheme.

The Wellingborough-based social housing provider has increased the total budget for the scheme to £30,000 for the 2025/26 year, following the success of the previous year’s programme.

The Community Grants Fund has been set up to provide funding to organisations, community groups and individuals that provide a positive difference to its customers and neighbourhoods.

Groups are invited to apply for grant funding of between £500 and £5,000 where they can demonstrate their projects benefit to the Northamptonshire communities Greatwell Homes operates in.

Applications are then assessed by its Customer Assembly – a body made up of customers to help improve services on behalf of the organisation’s customers.

Since it was established in 2016, the scheme has supported a range of Northants-based groups, charities and projects, providing more than £150,000 in funding support.

These have included food festivals and community events, as well as vital services such as foodbanks, youth groups, educational facilities, holiday camps and Christmas presents for struggling families.

Jo Savage, chief executive of Greatwell Homes, said: “Empowering our communities to live well is core to our Live proud corporate plan strategy for 2025-28. We’re delighted to be able to bolster the financial support available for community groups and recognise the vital role they play in helping neighbourhoods to thrive.

“Our Community Grants Fund has already supported so many inspiring projects and the fact that each application is assessed by our Customer Assembly means they will always be decided on what works best for our customers and communities.

“I would encourage any community project looking for that financial boost to consider applying for our Community Grants Fund. It could be exactly what you are looking for.”

Customer Assembly vice chairman and Greatwell Homes’ customer, Claire Waples, who helps assess the grant applications, added: “Time and again we see incredible applications for projects that make such a difference to our communities, so to have this extra funding to support even more of these great causes can only be a positive thing for the people who live in Greatwell Homes’ neighbourhoods.”

Organisations or community groups interested in applying for a community grant can visit https://www.greatwellhomes.org.uk/get-involved/community-grants-fund-apply-today or email Nikki Glazebrook at [email protected]