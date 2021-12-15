As the Christmas break approaches, two housing developers have enlisted one of Santa’s little helpers to send out an important message encouraging children to think about elf n’ safety.

Busy Barratt and David Wilson Homes staff are working on new developments across Northamptonshire, many of which have families with children living nearby.

With schools closed over Christmas, children are being told to stay away from building sites as they shouldn’t be visited unsupervised.

Elf and Safety over the Christmas school holidays is a concern for house builders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes

Hard hat and high-vis-wearing elves have visited building sites in Northamptonshire to remind children to stay on Santa’s ‘nice list’ by keeping clear of construction sites at all times.

Amer Alkhalil, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Children, like elves, can be curious and adventurous, and turn up in the most unlikely places, especially when schools are closed. However, building sites can be dangerous places for little people.

“Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places are very hazardous for young children.

“With the holidays approaching, children should think of their ‘elf n’ safety and stay well away from them.”