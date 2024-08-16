Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire horse rider is holding an event to encourage drivers to be courteous to those riding horses on roads.

Natasha Demetriou, an organiser of the Northamptonshire leg of the national campaign who also runs Hope Springs Therapy in Podington, is eager to raise awareness about the issue.

She said: “I need motorists to be aware of the animals, there are horses that can get skittish when people go past too fast.

"I use horses as therapy and teach kids and adults to ride, so I’m always using the roads in Podington so that’s why it’s important to me, I need to keep everybody safe.”

Pass Wide and Slow is a national campaign that started in 2015

Natasha expects around 50 people to attend an event on September 15, which will see riders and horses, horses and carts, walkers, and cyclists leave Cherry Lane Garden Centre in Podington at midday for a mile-and-a-half long ride out around the local area with banners in hand, advising motorists to drive carefully.

‘Pass Wide and Slow’ is a stand-alone national campaign to raise awareness about safe driving when passing a horse on foot, bike or in a car, and to ‘educate’ people on how to do so safely while on public roads.

According to Road Safety GB, 85 per cent of incidents occurred in 2023 because a vehicle passed by too closely or quickly.

The Highway Code advises drivers to be ‘particularly careful’ when approaching, overtaking, passing or moving away, and slow to a maximum of 10 miles per hour, and refrain from revving the engine. It also notes that drivers should be allowing at least two metres of space.