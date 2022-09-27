Northamptonshire homebuilder’s supports nature reserve after play equipment fire

Northamptonshire developer’s Barratt and David Wilson Homes have donated £2,000 to Stanwick Lakes in a bid to help the local nature reserve recover from an arson attack last year that destroyed the climbing tower in one of the adventure play areas.

The homebuilder made the donation to environmental charity, Rockingham Forest Trust, after seeing the effects of the fire on the park.

Stanwick Lakes is a nature reserve and countryside attraction that offers 750 acres to explore, providing much-needed greenspace for the local community, as well as community activities and events.

Zoe, Amy and Kate in the new play area which Barratt and David Wilson Homes helped fund

Kate Chadwick, Executive Director at Rockingham Forest Trust, said: “We were thrilled with the news that Barratt Homes Northampton and David Wilson Homes South Midlands are together donating £2,000 towards the restoration of the play area. The news came at a particularly difficult time for us following the fire.

“The donation has gone towards restoring the affected area of the central playground, so that the children have something new to play on. It helped the charity afford the total cost of the clear-up, restoration and enhanced security.

“The local community have been amazing, helping the charity with over £30,000 raised since the arson attack in April 2021. The donations have come from all over the region including Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.”

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder’s operate.

