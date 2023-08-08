Northamptonshire homebuilder celebrates fundraising employee going the extra mile

Tenise Williams (27), Sales Adviser at Barratt Homes’ Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave, took part in a Race for Life in memory of her auntie who sadly passed away in February.

Cancer UK’s Race for Life host events throughout the year raising money to fund research into all forms of cancer. Anyone is welcome to take part, and over the past 20 years more than eight million people have done so, raising over £547 million.

Tenise said: “I promised my auntie before she passed that I would do this for her and when she lost her battle, the determination kicked in more than ever. I have raised £1,075 and this will be increased through Barratt Homes’ Match Funding.”

Tenise Williams celebrating after her Race for Life success.

Barratt Homes’ Match Funding sees the developer double any individual employee fundraising up to £1,000. This means Barratt employees can secure up to £2,000 on top of what they raise.

Tenise continued: “On the morning of the race my nerves did start fluttering, but I was also excited to see everyone get together for such a great cause. Emotions were high, as I would have loved nothing more than my auntie to have been there to see me push myself out of my comfort zone. She was such an outdoors person, so this race was for her!”

Daniel Evans, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re very proud of Tenise for taking on such a challenge and raising such an amazing amount for Cancer Research UK. I’m sure her auntie would be very proud of her too.

“Race for Life is an amazing opportunity to raise money for cancer research and I commend anyone who takes part. They really do go the extra mile to help those affected by cancer.”

For more information about Race for Life, please visit the website.