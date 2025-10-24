Northamptonshire girls up for national award for being 'amazing sisters'

Two sisters from Burton Latimer have been shortlisted for a national award for the support they give to their disabled sister.

11-year-old Izzy and Phoebe, seven, are up for young sibling of the year at the 2025 Sense Awards in recognition of the bond they have with Isla, nine, who has autism and Robinow Syndrome, a rare condition which impacts the development of the skeleton.

Izzy, who has ADHD herself, has always had a special bond with Isla. Her family say she's the first to lend a hand, whether it’s helping with medication, grabbing specialist equipment or being there emotionally.

Mum Becky Young says Izzy is often better at knowing what Isla needs before anyone else in the family.

Phoebe is Isla’s go-to for comfort during tricky moments. Whenever Isla gets upset, Phoebe is ready to jump in to distract her and make her feel better.

The family describe the pair of them as a ‘strong team’, working together to make sure Isla has what she needs.

The sisters are also passionate about spreading awareness of disability. They have held assemblies at their school about autism, Robinow Syndrome and ADHD to educate their peers about these conditions.

Izzy was also inspired by Isla to begin running ‘BSL Sign of the Week’ at school with her friends to teach her classmates basic sign language.

Isla uses BSL signs to help her communicate and has a book she learns from, as well as the sisters looking up signs online.

Izzy and Phoebe attend sessions run by the disability charity Sense for siblings of disabled children. Izzy has been attending the weekly online sessions for three years and Phoebe for two.

They also both have a buddy they speak to outside of sessions.

Mum Becky says being part of the group has been 'incredible’ for the girls and that it’s a safe, judgement-free space for them to be part of.

Becky said she was incredibly proud of Izzy and Phoebe when she found out they were shortlisted for a Sense Award.

The girls will find out in November whether they’ll be taking home the trophy.

Izzy said: “I like that Isla thinks differently to us, that we don’t always understand that way of thinking but she does. And I like that I have a connection to her because of my ADHD to understand her more a little bit.

“I would say to anyone else with a disabled brother or sister just keep rolling with it and keep believing in yourself.”

Phoebe said: “My favourite thing about having Isla as a sister is she knows how to do things I don't know how to do, like puzzles. So even if people have disabilities, they can still do stuff that you can’t do.”

Kalvinder Tatter, project assistant at the siblings and young carers group at the charity Sense, said: “Izzy and Phoebe are two amazing sisters who are incredibly proud of their sister, Isla.

"What’s truly special is how they put Isla first when needed — no fuss, no complaints, just love and understanding. Their compassion, strength and quiet leadership make them stand out.

“They truly deserve to be recognised and I am so happy that they have been shortlisted for a Sense Award this year.”

Sense received more than 100 nominations for its awards this year. It was down to a team of disabled judges to review the nominations and decide a shortlist for each category.

The judges are Strictly Come Dancing finalist Tasha Ghouri, one of the BBC’s 100 Women of 2024 Roxy Murray, award-winning scientist Max Fisher, disability advocate Pravjoth Gill and medal-winning ballroom and Latin American dancer Shaun Hayward.

Sense will be revealing this year’s winners on its social media channels in November.

For more information visit the awards website.