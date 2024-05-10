Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of gin made on a farm in the glorious Northamptonshire countryside can now take wider tours at Warner's Distillery.

Warner's already offer tours of their Falls Farm HQ in Harrington near Rothwell, but now visitors will be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour across the whole set-up.

Their new nature tours offer the chance to learn about the plants, produce and process that goes into creating the spirits.

Founder Tom Warner said: “We already do fantastic tours of the distillery where you get to see the botanical gardens. We’ve got an even better tour now where you can come to the farm, get on a tractor and trailer ride and see all of the botanical garden growing areas. Then you get to do some cocktail making, bee keeping, a little bit of horticulture and the full distillery experience.

Tom Warner and Tina Warner-Keogh at Falls Farm in Harrington, home of Warner's Distillery/National World

"You get to find out about all parts of our operation but especially the parts that are linked to mother nature.”

Tours take visitors on a variety of nature activities. After a trip on the tractor trailer, guests can use the herbs and botanicals to create cocktails.

Budding beekeepers then don white protective suits to take a peep at some the 22 hives containing vital pollinators and another ingredient – honey.

The tour concludes with a visit to the heart of the spirit production, the still called ‘Curiosity,’ and taste testing.

Visitors can see bee keeping first hand at Falls Farm in Harrington, home of Warner's Distillery/National World

The business that started out just over 11 years ago has recently expanded its range bringing in new brand Trash & Treasure, rums made with ‘rescued’ ingredients from local food producers, including Corby fruit processors.

Warner’s products are firm favourites with UK supermarkets, export to 34 countries and the company is looking at the USA market.

Tom added: “We are trying to be the most nature positive drink business in the world. What’s nicer than to come out into the British countryside and try ‘nature’s finest’. Globally, in terms of how we interact with nature, we punch above our weight but we are still a minnow up against giants. Quality rarely trumps muscle but we have always been at the vanguard of distilling.”