Two staff members of a county company have been charged with illegal hunting.

Pipewell Foot Beagles Ltd and two of its staff have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs under Section 1 of the Hunting Act 2005.

The charges relate to the death of a hare that took place on January 25, 2025, on the Boughton Estate near Kettering.

Due in Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 21, for a plea hearing are the company - Pipewell Foot Beagles Ltd – and its ‘Huntsman’ and ‘Whipper-In.’

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The following have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs – Hunting Act 2005, following an incident that occurred on January 25, 2025: The Company - Pipewell Foot Beagles Ltd; The Huntsman - Philip Anthony Saunders, aged 44, of Podington; and The Whipper In - Rachael Victoria Lenton, aged 41, of Raunds.”

Pipewell Foot Beagles Ltd are based at Pytchley Hunt Kennels in Station Road, Brixworth.