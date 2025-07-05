Northamptonshire firms win at 2025 regional Master Builder Awards for 'stunning' and 'thrilling' designs

Northamptonshire firms have been named the best in the region after winning at the 2025 Master Builder Awards at the ‘Oscars’ for the building trade.

Winners announced by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) included Earls Barton-based Cornerhouse Building Contractors Ltd and R Lange Construction Ltd based in Daventry.

The firms scooped prizes in the Central region which covers the East and West Midlands and the East of England.

Held yesterday (Friday, July 4) the ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham celebrated the very best in small and medium-sized building firms – from luxury conversions, retrofits to a striking glass museum extension and their skilled staff.

R Lange Construction's award-winning extension/ FMB

Cornerhouse Building Contractors Ltd won three awards from the smallest room in the house to one of Northampton’s most iconic historic buildings – 78 Derngate.

Described by competition judge Tim Phillips as a stunning ‘serene space where every element works in perfect harmony’ their work on a Boughton home won best Bathroom Project.

Their iconic £604,000 two-storey glass extension to the 78 Derngate Trust museum won Commercial or Public Sector Project.

They created new gallery, retail, and garden event spaces judged as both ‘striking and sympathetic’ becoming a ‘shining architectural addition’ to Northampton.

Paddock House and 78 Derngate - award winning Northamptonshire projects by Cornerhouse Construction Ltd/FMB

Judge Nathan Wilkins, said: “A key feature is the stunning two-story glass structure, which enhances both the museum's functionality and aesthetics.”

A spokesperson for The 78 Derngate NorthamptonTrust, said: “Despite the difficulties that became an inherent part of these works, Cornerhouse were a joy to work with. When liaising with the Trust’s staff and volunteers nothing was too difficult, and we were able to remain open for visitors with minimal disruption.”

Their third prize – the Housebuilder Award - was for a £3.9m four-storey new build home in Boughton – Paddock House.

The home includes two basements, a gym, wine room, 14-metre pool, and a smart tech ecosystem in traditional stonework.

Award winning bathroom project by Cornerhouse Construction Ltd/FMB

Homeowners Martin and Sally Inwood, said: “We are beyond thrilled with the result and deeply grateful for the expertise, and guidance Cornerhouse provided throughout the journey. They didn’t just build a house—they created a home we will cherish for a lifetime. We wholeheartedly recommend Cornerhouse Building Contractors to anyone seeking a builder who values quality, craftsmanship, and client satisfaction.”

Daventry-based R Lange Construction Ltd took home the Medium Renovation Project award for a two-storey extension to a period county home.

Judge Nathan Wilkins, said: “The challenge to blend the house in using reclaim bricks from the demolition has been executed really well. Looking at the building you would have no idea it had an extension.”

The awards highlight a call by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) to the Government to protect consumers and raise standards across the building industry.

Award winners will now go forward to compete for national titles at the UK-wide Master Builder Awards in September, where they’ll be in the running for a brand-new £42,000 Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck, courtesy of headline sponsor Isuzu.

For a full list of winners and for further information about the 2025 Master Builder Awards go to https://www.fmb.org.uk/2025-master-builder-awards.html.