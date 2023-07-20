An award-winning electrical, plumbing and heating business has supported an athletics club in Corby by making a donation towards its services and facilities.

Corby Athletics Club received £1,000 from RK Electrical Mechanical Services after the firm vowed to support organisations in the county.

The donation will help the family-friendly club continue to run training sessions and take part in competitions for track and field athletics, road running and cross country.

Desborough-based RK Electrical is also having trackside banners at the Rockingham Triangle Athletics Stadium to further showcase its support to Corby Athletics Club.

Corby Athletics Club is a friendly, competitive athletics club for everyone aged eight and upwards from Corby, the surrounding areas, and across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Graham Curtis, treasurer of Corby Athletics Club, said: “Our club is no different from other organisations with our costs rising, so it is pleasing to accept this donation from R K Electrical Mechanical Services, which is being put into helping us to continue to run the Rockingham Triangle Athletic Stadium.

“It will provide facilities for our members to train, especially our younger members, so we can help in their fitness and well-being development.

“It will also help us to run the Athletic Stadium and to continue to welcome schools and other organisations to our athletic facilities.”

Kye Bishop, general manager of RK Electrical Mechanical Services, said: “I am thrilled to announce our donation of £1,000 to the much-loved Corby Athletics Club.

“We strongly believe in supporting our local community, and this contribution will enable the club to maintain their invaluable services.

“We are proud to play a part in nurturing a healthy and vibrant environment for athletes of all ages, and we hope this donation will inspire others to contribute to the success and growth of our family-friendly club.

“We’re proud to help the club to continue to ignite the spirit of athleticism and empower our community through sports.”

RK Electrical Mechanical services is an award-winning employer which specialises in providing high-quality electrical, plumbing and heating services over a number of industry sectors.