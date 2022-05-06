Northamptonshire fire service employee named runner-up in national Women in Fire Service award

A Northamptonshire fire service employee has been named as a runner-up in a national Women in Fire Service award.

Stefan Douglas, a group manager for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service received the accolade in the ‘Dany Cotton Inspiring Leader Award’ in the Women in the Fire Service Awards 2022.

Stefan, who joined Northamptonshire Fire Service in 2019 in the operational assurance team, was nominated in the national awards for remarkable contributions to the fire service.

Stefan Douglas.

The ‘Dany Cotton Inspiring Leader Award’ category recognises individuals who champion equality and diversity, deliver real change and inspire the fire service community.

Stefan is the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead for the Service. The nomination described Stefan as an incredible leader, paving the way to building and developing a diverse workforce.

It said he was always there at the forefront of recruitment campaigns, positive action days and recently helped support a women only aspiring leader’s day.

The nomination detailed how Stefan led by example, calling out discrimination and bullying, and giving support and strength to those who experienced discrimination.

Stefan said: “I have worked with Women in the Fire Service for 20 years and I actively support their mission to promote equality of opportunity for women in Service.

“It’s humbling to be nominated for this award and I am very grateful to my nominator and the panel for considering me.”

Darren Dovey, chief fire officer at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “I am extremely pleased to hear that Stefan has been named as runner up in the Dany Cotton Inspiring Leader Award.

“It is testament to his passion and dedication in leading our EDI strategy across the service.

“Stefan has been instrumental in our journey of cultural change, inspiring inclusivity, valuing diversity, and ensuring we are a fair and equal place to work.

“I would also like to congratulate everyone who was nominated in these awards.

“They recognise exemplary individuals who are committed to making a difference to communities and colleagues everyday.”