A singer from Earls Barton has been named the best Elvis tribute act in Europe for the second time at a hard-fought competition.

Simon Patrick was voted the best in Europe at the finals in Birmingham beating 32 finalists at the 12th annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held around the birthday of the ‘King’, Simon used skills honed over a 20-year career as a leading Elvis tribute act to regain the title he also won in 2009.

Simon Patrick - Earls Barton Elvis tribute

He said: “It’s great to win again and it was an exciting finish. I was nervous at being up against some great Elvis tribute acts but the atmosphere of the annual festival helped and winning again is unbelievable.”

Simon was born in the village of Earls Barton and now lives in Spain where he regularly headlines at the Rock ‘n Roll House in Benidorm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Career highlights have seen him perform in front of more 10,000 fans at a breast cancer charity event in Hyde Park and supporting 1980s pop stars Adam Ant and Rick Astley in sell-out shows at the Silverstone Grand Prix.

Simon now hopes to win the world tribute championship in April and earn the chance to perform in the home town of Elvis, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I just see it as an honour to be able to pay tribute to my idol and keep the legacy of the great man alive all these years later.