Northamptonshire driver's lucky escape after car ends up on its roof on A43
The incident took place after this morning's rush hour
A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up on its roof on the busy A43 by a Northamptonshire village today (Tuesday).
The Northants Road Crime Team, assisted by Northants Police Interceptors and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, were called out to the vehicle at Easton on the Hill after this morning's rush hour.
A BMW X5 blocked one side of the carriageway on the road from Corby to Stamford, causing delays throughout the morning after the road traffic collision (RTC).
The interceptor officers said in a tweet: "We were able to drag this vehicle out of the road following an RTC in Easton on the Hill. Luckily no serious injuries. The road was reopened a short time later."
Northants Road Crime Team had warned motorists to expect delays on the A43 and on the A1.