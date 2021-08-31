Northamptonshire driver's lucky escape after car ends up on its roof on A43

A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up on its roof on the busy A43 by a Northamptonshire village today (Tuesday).

The Northants Road Crime Team, assisted by Northants Police Interceptors and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, were called out to the vehicle at Easton on the Hill after this morning's rush hour.

A BMW X5 blocked one side of the carriageway on the road from Corby to Stamford, causing delays throughout the morning after the road traffic collision (RTC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the scene

The interceptor officers said in a tweet: "We were able to drag this vehicle out of the road following an RTC in Easton on the Hill. Luckily no serious injuries. The road was reopened a short time later."

Northants Road Crime Team had warned motorists to expect delays on the A43 and on the A1.

An officer on top of the underneath of the stricken car